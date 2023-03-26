Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.80. The company has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

