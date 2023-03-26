Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

