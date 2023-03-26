Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.