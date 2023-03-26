Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $46.28 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and $9.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.01187118 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.01514034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

