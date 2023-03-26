Clover Finance (CLV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,566.79

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $80,566.79 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,438,716 coins and its circulating supply is 311,351,020 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

