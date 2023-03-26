Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43.62 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,622,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

