Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
