Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.