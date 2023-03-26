Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

