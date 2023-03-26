Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 25,462,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,779,536. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

