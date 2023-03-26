CI&T (CINT) and The Competition Financial Comparison

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1435 2553 83 2.58

Profitability

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.47%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.49%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 29.11 CI&T Competitors $2.16 billion $179.71 million 20.90

CI&T has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

