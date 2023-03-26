Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 100,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

