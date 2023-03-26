CIBC Boosts Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price target on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

CARE stock opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$253.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.99.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.