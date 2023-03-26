Chiliz One Day Volume Hits $41.25 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $801.79 million and approximately $41.25 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,450 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

