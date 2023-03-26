Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chewy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $33.59. 8,376,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,833. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

