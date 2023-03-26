Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
ETR AFX opened at €132.95 ($142.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €125.22. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 1 year high of €152.35 ($163.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.
