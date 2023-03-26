Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864 in the last 90 days. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

