Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Camping World alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Camping World by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.