Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NMTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NMTR stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

