Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NMTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %
NMTR stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
