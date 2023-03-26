Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MAS opened at $48.06 on Friday. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Masco by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.