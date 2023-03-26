Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$106.95

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.
NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.69. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
