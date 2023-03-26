Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$106.95

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.69. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.