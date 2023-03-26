Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $61.89

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

