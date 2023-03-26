Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.55. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

