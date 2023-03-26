Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.49.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

