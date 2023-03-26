BNB (BNB) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, BNB has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $51.61 billion and $426.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $326.90 or 0.01175925 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,599 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,684.4403159 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 323.66105966 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1228 active market(s) with $410,183,825.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
