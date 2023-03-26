Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $36.61 or 0.00131667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $705.27 million and $34.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,802.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00449587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

