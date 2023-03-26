Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $18.15 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00129508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

