BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of $8.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %
BNTX opened at $128.20 on Friday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
