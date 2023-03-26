Beta Finance Trading Down 6.8% This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $57.49 million and $2.55 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

