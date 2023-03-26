BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

BRBR stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,595,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after buying an additional 316,357 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 139,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

