Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

NYSE KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

