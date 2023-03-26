Beacon Financial Group Has $1.73 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE MA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

