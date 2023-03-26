Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 67 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.