Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

