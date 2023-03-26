Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

