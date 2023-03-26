Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

