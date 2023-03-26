Axie Infinity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.28 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $971.01 million and approximately $35.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.40 or 0.00030200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00199126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,817.30 or 1.00023636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.2933806 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $38,823,492.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

