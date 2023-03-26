AvocadoCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.81 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for about $827.37 or 0.02973794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $0.81 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00332516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,224.20 or 0.26009136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010158 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

