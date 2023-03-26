Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Trading Down 8.5 %

Ashford stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

