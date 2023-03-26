Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

