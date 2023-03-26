Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
