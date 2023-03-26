Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.52 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.52 million and $553,644.25 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.