Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on AR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.
Antero Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
