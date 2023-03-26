Analyzing Prenetics Global (PRE) and Its Rivals

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 730 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.14 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.86 billion $6.20 million 24.61

Prenetics Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 590 887 15 2.50

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 845.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 79.36%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Prenetics Global competitors beat Prenetics Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

