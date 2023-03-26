Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target at $463.33

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

