Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$28.00

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$32.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.54.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.21%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

