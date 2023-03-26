Analysts Offer Predictions for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

INZY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

INZY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

