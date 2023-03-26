Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

