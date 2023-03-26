Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.