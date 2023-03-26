Altimmune’s (ALT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 855.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 123,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.