Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

