Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.
ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Insider Activity at Altimmune
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Altimmune Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
